Ravens' Flacco excited about receiver additions, says 'no doubt' he'll plan throwing sessions

Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco has thrown to new receivers Michael Crabtree and John Brown for only two days at the start of the team’s offseason program. He certainly likes what he’s seen.

The veteran signal caller had an optimistic tone Tuesday in speaking to reporters after a team workout at the Under Armour Performance Center.

He said he’s feeling good after spending much of the offseason working to strengthen his back after he missed last year’s training camp because of injury. He seemed unfazed about the possibility of the Ravens drafting a quarterback later this month, acknowledging that it’s going to happen sooner or later. And he said he’d welcome the addition of former Dallas Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant.

Flacco is also excited about the prospect of throwing to Crabtree and Brown, the Ravens’ two biggest free-agent additions to this point.

“I’ve gotten the chance to watch Michael up close a few times and the physicality that he brings; his route running, too, just how much strength he runs them with. He seems to be able to do a lot of the things,” Flacco said. “You can tell just by throwing with him a couple of times, he’s smooth.

“With John, a couple of years ago when he really came on the radar, you got to see just what he can do, game breaking with his speed and all that. I almost hate to bring up his speed just because I really do think he’s a really good wide receiver. After talking with our quarterbacks coach, James [Urban], and a couple of guys around the building, they really, really believe he’s the real deal. I’m excited about him. The same thing throwing with him. You can see what he has and I’m excited about it.”

The Ravens have transformed the top of their receiving group. In are Crabtree and Brown, and possibly a free agent and draft pick to be named. Out are Mike Wallace, Jeremy Maclin and Michael Campanaro (River Hill).

Flacco said he plans to organize throwing sessions away from the team facility closer to training camp to get better acclimated with his new targets. His failure to put together those sessions in the past has been a hot-button issue with fans.

“There’s no doubt, that stuff is important and we’ll do it. I’ve already talked about it with John and Mike,” Flacco said. “I think sometimes those things are just as much or more about developing a relationship with those guys and developing that trust, and for those guys to see that I really like who they are as football players and for them to see hopefully they like who I am as a football player. I think when you can get that relationship going, that’s going to help your football team out a ton.”

