QB Joe Flacco acknowledges Ravens offense has been conservative but he understands why

Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco agrees with the current sentiment among fans that the team’s offense has been conservative the past few weeks.

Rather than publicly criticize much-maligned offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg, Flacco expressed understanding about why that has been the case. And he put it mostly on himself along with a supporting cast that seems to change every week because of injuries.

“The fact that I have been up and down, now you are climbing out of a hole and you are putting yourself behind the eight ball. I definitely have to be more consistent week to week,” Flacco said after Monday’s walk-through practice for Thursday night’s home game against the Miami Dolphins.

“The way we’re playing right now and the way we have played the last few weeks has been pretty conservatively. We are probably not going to go out there and put up 40 points. In a game like Chicago, you can look at a couple plays and say, ‘Hey, listen, we played the game mostly how we wanted to, and if it wasn’t for three plays, we might not have had a great day on offense, but we would have played winning football.’ Those are the kind of games we are playing right now. We can’t make mistakes. We probably are not going to put up 42 points, but what we do on offense, we have to do well.”

Throughout his 10-year career, Flacco has always preached of the importance of staying aggressive. However, he made a telling admission Monday that probably speaks to just how much the offense has struggled this season.

“Settling for field goals sometimes is winning football,” Flacco said. “We have turned the ball over in a lot of those cases, where if we would have been able to kick field goals, then maybe the game would have turned out a different way.”

Flacco hasn’t thrown for more than 235 yards in any of the Ravens’ seven games this season. He’s also tied for third in the NFL with eight interceptions and he’s averaging a league-low 5.31 yards per completion.

Asked whether he wished the Ravens were being more aggressive offensively, Flacco said: “It has been kind of how the games have played out this year. You always want to go out there and play aggressively and take your shots here and there. At the same time, we have to let the game come to us and play to our strengths. Like we have talked about, there are a lot of moving parts, so we have to home in on exactly what we are going to do each week. The thing is each week those things have been maybe a little bit different than the past weeks.”

jeff.zrebiec@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jeffzrebiecsun