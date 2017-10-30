Ravens QB Joe Flacco has 'zero' concussion symptoms, John Harbaugh says

Quarterback Joe Flacco has “zero” concussion symptoms and a good chance to play Sunday when the Ravens go on the road to face the Tennessee Titans, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Monday.

Flacco entered concussion protocol during Thursday’s game when Miami Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso hit him flush in the head with his right shoulder/forearm as the quarterback slid to complete a 9-yard run in the second quarter of the Ravens’ 40-0 victory.

Flacco did not return to the game and Harbaugh announced afterward that he had a concussion and needed stitches to patch damage to his left ear.Harbaugh said Flacco has been in the building and working with team medical personnel since Thursday.

“He comes by here. There's a routine he does. There's a process for that. I don't really know the details of what the rehab process is,” Harbaugh said. “We're working on the football. The trainers and doctors work on that part of it, but he's been here every day, doing what he's supposed to do.”

The Ravens will return to practice Tuesday after the long weekend. Harbaugh was noncommittal about when Flacco will practice, but he did say that he expects him to immediately participate in meetings and the preparation for the Titans’ game.



“If he's ready he's playing. He will play if he's ready,” Harbaugh said. “I think there's a good chance he'll play. As I've said before, I'm not a doctor but I play one in press conferences. That's my diagnosis.”

