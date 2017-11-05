Ravens QB Joe Flacco will play against Titans 10 days after concussion; TE Nick Boyle is out

Despite being listed as questionable on the final injury report ahead of today’s game against the Tennessee Titans, Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco said all along he would play. Flacco is indeed active and will start 10 days after sustaining a concussion in the Ravens’ victory over the Miami Dolphins.

However, the Ravens will be without tight end Nick Boyle, who is inactive because of a toe injury, a potentially key loss for the offense. Boyle has 18 catches for 138 yards in seven games (eight starts), but he’s been a bigger factor with his blocking in the run game.

CAPTION Ravens defensive coordinator Dean Pees talks about the play of the defense against the Miami Dolphins. (Baltimore Sun video) Ravens defensive coordinator Dean Pees talks about the play of the defense against the Miami Dolphins. (Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco was full participation at practice today. He talks about feeling good and being ready to play against the Tennesse Titans. (Baltimore Sun video) Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco was full participation at practice today. He talks about feeling good and being ready to play against the Tennesse Titans. (Baltimore Sun video)

Boyle had been one of 12 questionable players for the Ravens on the game’s final injury report. The rest of the Ravens’ inactive list includes running back Terrance West (calf), wide receiver/punt returner Michael Campanaro (shoulder), offensive guard Maurquice Shakir, outside linebacker Tim Williams (hamstring), defensive end Bronson Kaufusi and safety Chuck Clark (hamstring).

West, Campanaro and Clark were ruled out Friday. Williams was considered questionable after being a full participant in practice all week.

West has missed four consecutive games, but is expected to return after the bye week. Campanaro is sidelined for a second straight week while Clark, the rookie sixth-round pick, is missing his first game of the season. Williams, a third-round pick in April, is also missing his fourth consecutive game.

Kaufusi is a healthy scratch for the sixth time in nine games this season. Shakir was just promoted from the practice squad Tuesday.

Defensive back Maurice Canady, who was activated from injured reserve Friday, will see his first action this season. Tight end Maxx Williams also returns after missing five of the past six games because of an ankle injury. With Boyle out, Williams is one of four active tight ends, joining Benjamin Watson, Vince Mayle and Gavin Escobar.

Wide receivers Jeremy Maclin (shoulder) and Mike Wallace (concussion), starting offensive linemen Ronnie Stanley (shoulder) and Ryan Jensen (shoulder), nose tackle Michael Pierce (illness) and defensive backs Jimmy Smith (Achilles) and Lardarius Webb (concussion) all were questionable for the game, but they are all active and expected to play.

For the Titans, tight end Delanie Walker (ankle) is active. They scratched quarterback Brandon Weeden, wide receiver Darius Jennings, guard Quinton Spain (toe), linebacker Nate Palmer (ankle) defensive end David King and defensive backs Curtis Riley and Kalen Reed.

jeff.zrebiec@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jeffzrebiecsun