Plenty of former Ravens still looking for work on relatively quiet free-agent market

The period during which signing NFL free agents counts in the compensatory draft-pick formula passed Tuesday, so teams are expected to be more aggressive in the coming days in adding veterans to fill out their rosters. Right tackle Austin Howard became the latest member of the 2017 Ravens to sign elsewhere, agreeing to a deal Wednesday with the Indianapolis Colts.

Other 2017 Ravens signed earlier in the offseason: wide receivers Mike Wallace (Philadelphia Eagles) and Michael Campanaro (Tennessee Titans), tight end Benjamin Watson (New Orleans Saints), and centers Ryan Jensen (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and Luke Bowanko (New England Patriots).

Below is a look at some other ex-Ravens, both from 2017 and previous years, who are still looking for new homes:

Kamar Aiken, WR: Aiken has yet to find a new team after he caught just 15 passes for 133 yards in 15 games for the Colts last year.

Elvis Dumervil, OLB: The San Francisco 49ers declined the 2018 option for the pass rusher who had 6½ sacks last season. General manager John Lynch has said that the team hasn’t ruled out bringing Dumervil back. The 34-year-old has expressed a desire to play a few more seasons.

Dannell Ellerbe, MLB: Ellerbe signed with the Eagles in November and earned his second Super Bowl ring. He’s again a free agent.

Crockett Gillmore, OL: The Ravens had talks with Gillmore earlier in the offseason about re-signing and continuing his transition from tight end to offensive tackle. It was seen in some circles as a formality. However, it still hadn’t happened. One reason could be health. Gillmore had a minor knee cleanup several weeks ago.

Corey Graham, S: A key member of the Ravens’ Super Bowl team in 2012, Graham played a lot last season as the Eagles’ No. 3 safety and he got another ring for his efforts. If he still wants to play, there should seemingly be a place for him.

Asa Jackson, CB: The well-traveled Jackson finished last season on injured reserve for the 49ers. He’s again a free agent.

Steven Johnson, ILB: He’s the type of player teams look at much closer to or during training camp if concerns arise on special teams.

Jeremy Maclin, WR: There has been very little buzz about Maclin since he was released by the Ravens in mid-March. ESPN reported that Maclin received preliminary interest from both the Eagles and Dallas Cowboys, but those talks apparently didn’t progress.

Ryan Mallett, QB: The Ravens have clearly moved on from their backup of the past two-plus seasons, signing Robert Griffin III and drafting Lamar Jackson. With most teams having three or four quarterbacks already on their roster, Mallett might have a hard time getting an opportunity to compete for a backup role.

Courtney Upshaw, DL: The 2012 Ravens second-round pick spent the past two seasons as a rotational defensive lineman with the Atlanta Falcons. He reportedly had a free-agent visit with the Eagles earlier this week.

Lardarius Webb, S: Released by the Ravens in mid-March, Webb had visions of continuing his career elsewhere. However, there’s been no reported interest in the veteran. It’s unclear whether the 32-year-old is giving more serious thought to retiring.

Terrance West, RB: The former Northwestern High and Towson University standout had a tryout with the Eagles on Tuesday, but they signed Matt Jones instead. Running back is one position where the supply of veterans far exceeds the demand. That has made it difficult for West to find a new employer.

Among other ex-Ravens still looking for work: Cedric Peerman, RB; Jeremy Butler, WR; Billy Turner, OL; Chris Carter, OLB; Sheldon Price, CB.

