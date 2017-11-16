No changes to Ravens roll call for Thursday afternoon’s practice

For the second consecutive day, every Ravens player except cornerback Jimmy Smith was present during the portion of Thursday afternoon’s practice open to the media.

That included starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who was a sudden addition to the team’s injury report on Wednesday and was limited in that day’s session because of a concussion.

But Stanley, who has been battling a right shoulder ailment in the previous two contests, worked out without wearing the red, non-contact jersey that players in the team’s concussion protocol usually don.

Smith continues to be plagued by an Achilles tendon injury although he has yet to sit out a game this fall.

Five players who fully practiced on Wednesday – tight end Nick Boyle (toe), wide receiver Michael Campanaro (shoulder), and rookie safety Chuck Clark (hamstring), running back Terrance West (left calf), and rookie outside linebacker Tim Williams (hamstring) – participated in Thursday’s practice.

The Ravens (4-5) will face the Green Bay Packers (5-4) on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

edward.lee@baltsun.com

twitter.com/EdwardLeeSun