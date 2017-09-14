Eric Weddle returns to Ravens practice Thursday, but Tim Williams absent

Ravens starting strong safety Eric Weddle returned to practice Thursday afternoon. He did not participate in Wednesday’s session because of an illness.

Rookie outside linebacker Tim Williams is the newest absence. The organization’s second of two third-round picks in April’s NFL draft was not listed on Wednesday’s injury report, but he was not present during the portion of practice open to the media.

Cornerbacks Sheldon Price (concussion) and Jaylen Hill (hamstring), a rookie, and outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith (left knee and ankle) were also absent. Neither player practiced Wednesday.

