Former NFL players try to settle the debate: 'Who is the best wide receiver in the draft?'

The Ravens have their needs -- offense, offense and more offense -- as the NFL scouting combine approaches at the end of this month, and with the NFL draft scheduled for April 26-28.

During his State of the Ravens news conference Feb. 2, owner Steve Bisciotti made it clear that acquiring more targets for quarterback Joe Flacco will be the team’s chief priority this offseason.

“There’s a really good chance we won’t take a defensive tackle in the first round,” Bisciotti said, alluding to the team’s all-defense approach to the early rounds in 2017.

But we've listed two defensive players who might be too good to pass up with the Ravens' first pick in the draft, No. 16.