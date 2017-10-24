Dolphins coach Adam Gase wary of Ravens making a run to the playoffs

Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase has heard about a struggling Ravens team before.

He was an assistant under John Fox in Denver in 2012 when the Broncos came to M&T Bank Stadium on Dec. 16 and beat the Ravens, 34-17, dealing the AFC North team a third consecutive loss. Four weeks later, the Ravens went to Denver and knocked the Broncos out of the playoffs in the AFC divisional round on their way to a victory in Super Bowl XLVII.

So Gase isn’t exactly buying talk of the Ravens’ demise.

“To me, it’s so early in the season. I know a lot of people don’t think that way but we’ve got a long ways to go here. It really is all about getting better every week,” Gase said in a conference call with Baltimore-area reporters Monday. “That’s the one thing that I’ve known about Coach [John] Harbaugh. I feel like I’ve heard too many times that things aren’t going in the direction they wanted and then all of a sudden, it’s like six straight wins or seven straight wins and then they’re in the playoffs.

“When I was in Denver, that’s how it happened. They got in the playoffs and the next thing you know, we’re going home and they’re going to the Super Bowl a couple of weeks later.”

