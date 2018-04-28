Looking at the Ravens' biggest needs, the best available players to fill them on Day 3 of draft

The Ravens enter the final day of the draft with seven selections after picking up more picks in trades during the third round. Their third day inventory includes three fourth-round picks (118, 122 and 132), one fifth-round pick (152), two sixth-round selections (190, 212) and one seventh-round selection (238).

In other words, it will be a busy day Saturday at the Under Armour Performance Center. Given all those picks, the Ravens can afford to address numerous positions. Below are a few of the positions they figure to address and the best players available at those positions.

RUNNING BACK

Level of need: Moderate. With Alex Collins, Buck Allen and Kenneth Dixon, the Ravens aren’t desperate for a running back. But they really could use a pass-catching running back who can come in on third downs, pick up blitzes and turn dump-offs into first downs.

Best available: Mark Walton, Miami; Nyheim Hines, North Carolina State; Bo Scarbrough, Alabama; Kalen Ballage, Arizona State; John Kelly, Tennessee.

WIDE RECEIVER

Level of need: High. The Ravens signed three veteran free-agent receivers in Michael Crabtree, John Brown and Willie Snead, and they also still have Breshad Perriman, Chris Moore, Tim White, Quincy Adeboyejo and DeVier Posey still on roster. So the immediate need isn’t great, but Crabtree, Brown and Perriman are essentially all on one-year deals, so the Ravens need to draft at least one receiver to start building a young core at the position.

Best available: Deon Cain, Clemson; Daesean Hamilton, Penn State; Equanimeous St. Brown, Notre Dame; Antonio Callaway, Florida; Richie James, Middle Tennessee State; Jordan Lasley, UCLA.

CENTER

Level of need: Moderate. After drafting Orlando Brown Jr. in the third round, the Ravens have competition for right tackle James Hurst. But unless Nico Siragusa is a candidate to play center, the Ravens haven’t found anybody to battle Matt Skura for the starting center job and he hasn’t started an NFL game at the position in his career.

Best available: Scott Quessenberry, UCLA; Bradley Bozeman, Alabama; Brian Allen, Michigan State; Coleman Shelton, Washington; Skyler Phillips, Idaho State.

INSIDE LINEBACKER

Level of need: High. The Ravens have plenty of candidates to play alongside middle linebacker C.J. Mosley. Patrick Onwuasor and Kamalei Correa, who both started games at the spot, remain on the roster. And Albert McClellan and Bam Bradley are both returning from knee injuries. However, if they feel like there’s a better option in the draft, they should pounce early.

Best available: Josey Jewell, Iowa; Micah Kiser, Virginia; Shaun Dion Hamilton, Alabama; Mike McCray, Michigan; Tegray Scales, Indiana.

DEFENSIVE END

Level of need: Moderate. The Ravens have numbers here with Brent Urban, Chris Wormley and Bronson Kaufusi. Carl Davis is also plenty capable of sliding over. However, the Ravens struggled to generate an interior pass rush last season. It’s doubtful they can find an upgrade this late in the game, but there could be a few guys worth taking a flyer on.

Best available: Jalyn Holmes, Ohio State; Da’Shawn Hand, Alabama; Duke Ejiofor, Wake Forest; Kentavius Street, North Carolina State.

CORNERBACK

Level of need: Low. The Ravens already have really good depth at cornerback with a top five of Jimmy Smith, Brandon Carr, Marlon Humphrey, Tavon Young and Maurice Canady, and a few younger cover guys behind them. However, general manager Ozzie Newsome says every year that a team can never have enough corners. When you have seven remaining picks, there’s no reason not to take a shot at a developmental corner.

Best available: Levi Wallace, Alabama; Anthony Averett, Alabama; JC Jackson, Maryland; Holton Hill, Texas; Parry Nickerson, Tulane.

SAFETY

Level of need: Low. The Ravens aren’t particularly thin here either with Eric Weddle and Tony Jefferson as the starters and Anthony Levine Sr. and Chuck Clark behind them. However, Weddle isn’t getting any younger and it makes sense to bring in another young safety to develop.

Best available: Marcus Allen, Penn State; Kyzir White, West Virginia; Godwin Igwebuike, Northwestern; Tre Flowers, Oklahoma State.

