Ravens waive former UMass DE Da'Sean Downey, sign North Dakota State LB Chris Board

The Ravens have waived defensive end Da’Sean Downey and signed linebacker Chris Board, the team announced Friday.

Board, an Orlando, Fla., native, ended his career as a junior with North Dakota State, where he helped the Bison win three Football Championship Subdivision titles. He had 70 total tackles and a season-high five in a second-round playoff win over San Diego.

Downey was not drafted last month, but earned a spot with a Ravens’ rookie minicamp tryout. The team signed him on May 14.

He was a two-star recruit out of New York, starting 11 games in his senior season for UMass at defensive end. He posted 184 tackles, 12 sacks, and 34 tackles for loss over his college career, during which he started 25 games. He was being used an outside linebacker, a position where the Ravens have depth.

