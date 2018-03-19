Breaking down WR Michael Crabtree's 3-year, $21 million deal with the Ravens

The Ravens signed veteran wide receiver Michael Crabtree last week to a three-year, $21 million contract that included $11 million in guaranteed money.

However, the contract could easily be interpreted as a one-year, $8 million pact because the 30-year-old will be due a $2 million roster bonus if he remains on the team on the fifth day of the 2019 league year.

Crabtree, who was cut by the Oakland Raiders before signing the next day with the Ravens, has a $1 million base salary in 2018 and he’ll get a $7 million signing bonus.

His salary cap hit for the upcoming season is $3.3 million. That will leave the Ravens with about $10 million of remaining cap room going forward.

If he remains on the roster in 2019, Crabtree will have a base salary of $5 million. Three million of that is guaranteed for injury only. His base salary in 2020 will be $6 million.

There is an additional $2.5 million in incentives built into Crabtree’s deal.

