Colts return some of their ticket allotment for Saturday's Ravens game

The Ravens just announced that the Colts have returned 350 tickets from their allotment for Saturday’s game at M&T Bank Stadium.

Those tickets can be purchased on www.Baltimoreravens.com/tickets or by calling 410-261-7283.

The Ravens have advertised tickets for recent and upcoming games on their website and in The Baltimore Sun.

CAPTION Baltimore Ravens cornerback Brandon Carr talks about preparations for the Indianapolis Colts when they come to M&T Bank Stadium this weekend. (Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore Ravens cornerback Brandon Carr talks about preparations for the Indianapolis Colts when they come to M&T Bank Stadium this weekend. (Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Baltimore Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs talks about preparations for the Indianapolis Colts when they come to M&T Bank Stadium this weekend. (Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs talks about preparations for the Indianapolis Colts when they come to M&T Bank Stadium this weekend. (Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun video)

Baker Koppelman, in a story about no-shows at recent Ravens games, acknowledged “it is relatively new for us to advertise or promote ticket sales when we’ve sold out every game in our history.”

But it’s not that unusual for road teams to return tickets, especially when that team is struggling, like the 3-11 Colts. Fan simply don’t want to travel to see a bad team, and it’s a holiday weekend.

Saturday’s game at M&T Bank Stadium is scheduled to kick off at 4:30 p.m.