Ravens add RB Alex Collins and CB Tony McRae to active roster; waive RB Jeremy Langford

Just two days after promoting Jeremy Langford to the active roster in place of injured Danny Woodhead, the Ravens waived the former Chicago Bears running back and replaced him with Alex Collins.

Like Langford, Collins, who played 11 games for the Seattle Seahawks last season, signed with the Ravens practice squad after the end of the preseason. When the Ravens put Woodhead on injured reserve Thursday with a hamstring injury, they opted to promote Langford to fill that third running back role.

It isn’t clear what changed since, but Langford is again looking for work while Collins could get an opportunity to play Sunday in the Ravens’ home opener against the Cleveland Browns.

The Ravens also made another move Saturday, promoting cornerback Tony McRae from the practice squad and moving Sheldon Price to IR. Price has been out with the concussion he suffered in the team’s preseason finale against the New Orleans Saints. He becomes the 13th Raven to go on IR.

With Price and rookie Jaylen Hill (hamstring) sidelined last week, the Ravens played with just three healthy outside cornerbacks: starters Jimmy Smith and Brandon Carr and rookie first-round draft pick Marlon Humphrey. They did use safeties Lardarius Webb and Anthony Levine Sr. in the slot in their 20-0 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

McRae, who was added to the practice squad Sept. 5 after he was cut by the Cincinnati Bengals, has yet to be active for an NFL regular-season game. He’ll provide some depth at cornerback with Hill already being declared out for Sunday’s matchup with the Browns.

Collins, a fifth-round pick by the Seahawks out of Arkansas in 2016, had 125 rushing yards and a touchdown on 31 carries last season and 11 receptions for 84 yards.

Terrance West (Towson University, Northwestern High) and Buck Allen are entrenched as the Ravens’ top two backs, but Collins could get an opportunity to fill some of the void created by Woodhead’s injury.

