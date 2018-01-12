Ravens DL Carl Davis recovering from shoulder surgery, could be ready for start of training camp

Add defensive lineman Carl Davis to the list of Ravens who will be coming off surgery when training camp starts in July.

Davis, who started nine games during the 2017 season and helped stabilize the team’s run defense, had surgery to repair a tear in his shoulder after the regular season. Davis played through shoulder pain for much of the year, finishing with 12 tackles and a half sack in 15 games.

The hope is that he’ll be ready for the start of training camp.

Davis is part of the Ravens defensive line rotation. He’ll likely vie for a starting role next summer with defensive end Brent Urban potentially leaving in free agency.

The Ravens have plenty of depth along the defensive line with Davis, Brandon Williams, Michael Pierce, Willie Henry, Chris Wormley, Bronson Kaufusi and Patrick Ricard..

CAPTION The Baltimore Ravens announced the promotion of Don “Wink” Martindale to defensive coordinator. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) The Baltimore Ravens announced the promotion of Don “Wink” Martindale to defensive coordinator. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Columnist Mike Preston gives his final grades for the Ravens' season. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun video) Columnist Mike Preston gives his final grades for the Ravens' season. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun video)

jeff.zrebiec@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jeffzrebiecsun