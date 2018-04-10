After four years with Ravens, Michael Campanaro agrees to one-year deal with Titans

Michael Campanaro had an opportunity to leave the Ravens in 2016. After he suffered a calf injury during training camp, the Ravens released the wide receiver/punt returner with an injury settlement.

As he got healthier later that season, Campanaro heard from several interested teams. However, he decided he had unfinished business with his hometown team and he didn’t want to play anywhere else.

Less than two years later and after having his most productive and healthiest season, Campanaro decided that now was the time for him to move on. After visiting Tennessee last week, he signed a one-year deal with the Titans on Tuesday. The Ravens had made an effort to re-sign Campanaro, but he opted for a fresh start in Tennessee.

“Thank You BMORE! … These last 4 years have been a dream come true playing for my hometown team,” Campanaro wrote on his Twitter account Tuesday. “More than anything I will miss the relationships I’ve built with my brothers in the locker room, but I’m excited for this next chapter! Thank you!”

His departure continues the facelift of the Ravens’ receiving corps. Jeremy Maclin was a salary-cap casualty. Mike Wallace signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency. The Ravens added veteran receivers Michael Crabtree and John Brown this offseason and they remain in the market for more pass-catching help.

The other receivers on their roster are Chris Moore, Breshad Perriman, Tim White, Quincy Adeboyejo and DeVier Posey.

Campanaro, 27, was a seventh-round pick by the Ravens in 2014 after he had a record-setting career at Wake Forest. He showed flashes of big-play potential, but his time with the Ravens was marred by injuries. The Clarksville native and former River Hill standout played in 24 games over parts of four seasons.

During that time, he had 31 catches for 310 yards and two touchdown receptions. He also had 10 carries for 131 yards and one score.

Campanaro stayed mostly healthy in 2017 – he missed two games with a shoulder injury and was curiously a healthy scratch for another – and he finished the season with 19 catches for 173 yards and one touchdown reception. He also led the AFC in punt returning, averaging 10.8 yards per return and scoring from 77 yards to help the Ravens forge a late tie against the Chicago Bears in October in a game they eventually lost in overtime.

The Ravens trading back into the seventh round in 2014 so they could select Campanaro was greeted with much fanfare locally. Campanaro played high school football about 25 minutes away from M&T Bank Stadium and racked up 6,500 all-purpose yards and 90 touchdowns in three varsity seasons while leading River Hill to two state championships.

At Wake Forest, Campanaro set a school record in receptions (229), finished third in receiving yards (2,506) and eighth in touchdown receptions (14). He also accounted for 21 total touchdowns.

However, he never really got an opportunity to show what he could do as a preferred target of quarterback Joe Flacco, primarily because he struggled to stay on the field. He missed six games as a rookie with a hamstring injury. His sophomore season in 2015 ended after just four games because of a significant back injury.

His Ravens’ career then looked to be over when he had the calf sprain in summer 2016 and was cut with an injury settlement. But he returned to the organization to play in three games during the 2016 season. He then signed a one-year deal with the Ravens last April.

CAPTION The Baltimore Ravens announced the signing of Robert Griffin III, former Redskins and Browns quarterback, to one-year deal. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) The Baltimore Ravens announced the signing of Robert Griffin III, former Redskins and Browns quarterback, to one-year deal. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Sports columnist Mike Preston talks about Ravens decision to sign QB Robert Griffin III to a one-year contract. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) Sports columnist Mike Preston talks about Ravens decision to sign QB Robert Griffin III to a one-year contract. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)

jeff.zrebiec@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jeffzrebiecsun