Browns cut Ravens preseason standout QB Josh Woodrum after less than a week on roster

Ravens coach John Harbaugh was asked Wednesday whether the team would add a third quarterback.

“Not this week,” Harbaugh said.

The Ravens certainly could revisit the situation in the near future, and one quarterback who they have familiarity with just become available.

The Cleveland Browns waived Josh Woodrum, who was cut by the Ravens last Saturday despite a strong preseason, just four days after they claimed him.

Woodrum completed 25 of 36 attempts for 321 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for two scores while playing in all four preseason games for the Ravens. He was a prime candidate to return to the Ravens on the practice squad, but the Browns prevented that by claiming him.

As long as Joe Flacco and Ryan Mallett are healthy, the Ravens don’t seem likely to carry three quarterbacks on their 53-man roster. However, they may decide that Woodrum is worth carrying on the practice squad.

Woodrum would have to clear waivers to be eligible to re-sign with the Ravens.

