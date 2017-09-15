Staff picks for Browns-Ravens game

Staff picks for Sunday’s Browns-Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium:

Jen Badie

Ravens 24, Browns 10

The Ravens may not have the same success on the ground as last week against a team that kept the Steelers to just 35 rushing yards. But their defense should be able to dismantle an offense led by rookie QB DeShone Kizer, who was sacked seven times last week.

Edward Lee

Ravens 27, Browns 13

The Browns played the Pittsburgh Steelers surprisingly tough in a three-point loss on Sunday, but that game was in Cleveland and was their season opener. The Ravens will ride momentum from their defense and running game to go to 2-0 for the second consecutive year.

CAPTION "We have our hands full with this (Browns) team," said linebacker C.J. Mosley. "We’re definitely not looking over it." (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) "We have our hands full with this (Browns) team," said linebacker C.J. Mosley. "We’re definitely not looking over it." (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION "You always want to respect everyone you go against – rookie, veteran, anybody," said Tony Jefferson when asked about facing the Browns rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer. "I’ve gone [up] against some rookies who balled." (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) "You always want to respect everyone you go against – rookie, veteran, anybody," said Tony Jefferson when asked about facing the Browns rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer. "I’ve gone [up] against some rookies who balled." (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)

Mike Preston

Ravens 14, Browns 10

The Ravens will be playing against a rookie quarterback and defensive coordinator Dean Pees will come up with too many packages for DeShone Kizer to handle. Plus, the Ravens are feeling good about themselves after shutting out the Bengals last week and they want to make a good impression in front of the crowd in the home opener.

Peter Schmuck

Ravens 26, Browns 10

The Browns showed up in their home opener against Pittsburgh, but they're still the Browns and the Ravens defense should be pretty stoked to beat up on the them after last week's big performance in Cincinnati.

Childs Walker

Ravens 23, Browns 10

The Browns showed they might be a live underdog in their Week 1 loss to the Steelers. But they’re still bringing a rookie quarterback on the road to play one of the best defenses in the league.

Jeff Zrebiec

Ravens 23, Browns 20

Since 2012, the Ravens are 8-2 against the Browns, but seven of those games were decided by one possession. I don't expect Sunday to be a cakewalk either but the Ravens defense seems primed to make life difficult for a rookie quarterback.