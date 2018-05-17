Ravens finalize deals with Orlando Brown Jr. and Mark Andrews, leaving just two draft picks unsigned

The Ravens officially announced deals Thursday with third-round draft selections Orlando Brown Jr. and Mark Andrews, leaving them with just two unsigned picks.
With 10 of their 12 picks under contract, the Ravens have only first rounders, tight end Hayden Hurst and quarterback Lamar Jackson, to get signed.
Brown, the former Oklahoma standout who will compete with James Hurst for the starting right tackle spot, signed a four-year deal for $3.491 million.
Andrews, Brown’s former Sooners teammate, will make $3.453 million over the course of his four-year contract.
The slotting system has taken most of the negotiating out of the draft deals and rendered them formalities in most cases.
The Ravens signed cornerback Anthony Averett (fourth round), linebacker Kenny Young (fourth round), wide receiver Jaleel Scott (fourth round), wide receiver Jordan Lasley (fifth round), safety DeShon Elliott (sixth round), offensive tackle Greg Senat (sixth round), center Bradley Bozeman (sixth round) and defensive end Zach Sieler (seventh round) when the draft picks were in town for the rookie mincamp earlier this month.