Both Breshad Perriman, Danny Woodhead feel good after first practice with Ravens

While the preseason debut of quarterback Joe Flacco from a back injury drew a majority of the attention Saturday, the Ravens welcomed back two more offensive weapons in wide receiver Breshad Perriman and running back Danny Woodhead.

Perriman made his first appearance since Aug. 1, when he strained his right hamstring while running a slant route during a practice. Perriman, who worked out prior to the team’s third preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Aug. 26, said he was never worried about the severity of his injury.

“It felt good just being back out there and getting back into the flow of things,” he said. “I feel good. Just continuing to build every day and getting back to what I was doing before the injury.”

Health concerns have limited Perriman, the organization’s first-round pick in the 2015 NFL draft. He sat out on his entire rookie year due to a partially torn PCL in his right knee and then missed much of the 2016 training camp because of a partially torn ACL in his left knee.

But that history helped him remain patient in his recovery from his latest injury. Perriman, who ranked third on the team last season in touchdowns with three and fourth in targets with 66 and yards with 499 on 33 receptions, said the next step is regaining his form prior to the injury.

“If anybody takes some type of time off, you’re going to have to knock off just a little bit of rust,” he said. “But I feel like there’s not much to knock off. I do have to get back into that game shape and get my feet back under me and things like that. But I’ll be ready.”

Woodhead practiced for the first time since injuring his hamstring in the team’s second exhibition contest at the Miami Dolphins on Aug. 17.

“It’s great,” he said of his return. “It’s never fun to be out, but that’s part of the game. So it was great to be back out here.”

Coach John Harbaugh was encouraged by what he saw from Perriman and Woodhead.

“Breshad and Danny and all the guys that were out there for the first time looked good – really in some ways like they hadn’t missed a beat,” Harbaugh said. “I do think again part of it is how they respond tomorrow with the recovery part of it and how they feel.”

