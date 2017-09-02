Receiver Breshad Perriman, running back Danny Woodhead return to Ravens practice

Quarterback Joe Flacco was not the only player the Ravens offense welcomed back to practice Saturday afternoon. Wide receiver Breshad Perriman and running back Danny Woodhead also returned to the unit.

Perriman had not practiced with the team since straining his right hamstring while running a slant route on Aug. 1 at practice in Owings Mills. Described by coach John Harbaugh as a “long-term hamstring guy,” Perriman did work out before the Ravens’ third preseason game against the Buffalo Bills.

Woodhead practiced for the first time since injuring his hamstring in the team’s second exhibition game at the Miami Dolphins.

The return of Flacco, Perriman and Woodhead gives the offense its primary pieces for the first time since minicamps back in June.

Players who did not participate in Saturday’s session were cornerbacks Brandon Boykin (undisclosed), Maurice Canady (torn cartilage in knee), Robertson Daniel (unspecified), rookie Jaylen Hill (undisclosed) and Sheldon Price (concussion); offensive tackle Stephane Nembot (knee) and quarterback Josh Woodrum.

Guard-center Tony Bergstrom made his debut after being acquired by the team from the Arizona Cardinals for a conditional 2018 seventh-round draft pick on Friday.

