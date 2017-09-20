Ravens Insider The latest Baltimore Ravens news, notes and analysis
Za’Darius Smith returns to today's Ravens practice, but Brandon Williams, Terrance West absent

Edward Lee
The Baltimore Sun

There was more bad news than good news from Ravens practice on Wednesday.

A pair of starters — nose tackle Brandon Williams and running back Terrance West were missing from the portion of practice open to the media. Williams sat out a significant portion of the second half of Sunday’s 24-10 victory over the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium because of a foot injury. West (Northwestern High, Towson University) played just 15 snaps in that game because of a soft-tissue ailment.

The team also worked out without wide receiver-return specialist Michael Campanaro, tight end Maxx Williams, and rookie cornerback Jaylen Hill. While no reason has been disclosed for Campanaro’s absence, Williams is dealing with a foot or ankle injury, and Hill has yet to practice or play in the regular season due to a hamstring injury.

The bit of good news was that outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith made his first appearance at practice since injuring his left knee and ankle in the season-opening 20-0 shutout of the Cincinnati Bengals. Smith did not play in Sunday’s win against Cleveland.

