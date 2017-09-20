Za’Darius Smith returns to today's Ravens practice, but Brandon Williams, Terrance West absent

There was more bad news than good news from Ravens practice on Wednesday.

A pair of starters — nose tackle Brandon Williams and running back Terrance West — were missing from the portion of practice open to the media. Williams sat out a significant portion of the second half of Sunday’s 24-10 victory over the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium because of a foot injury. West (Northwestern High, Towson University) played just 15 snaps in that game because of a soft-tissue ailment.

The team also worked out without wide receiver-return specialist Michael Campanaro, tight end Maxx Williams, and rookie cornerback Jaylen Hill. While no reason has been disclosed for Campanaro’s absence, Williams is dealing with a foot or ankle injury, and Hill has yet to practice or play in the regular season due to a hamstring injury.

The bit of good news was that outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith made his first appearance at practice since injuring his left knee and ankle in the season-opening 20-0 shutout of the Cincinnati Bengals. Smith did not play in Sunday’s win against Cleveland.

