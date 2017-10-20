Defensive tackle Brandon Williams appears poised to play Sunday for Ravens

All signs point to the Ravens having starting defensive tackle Brandon Williams back in the fold when they face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Williams, who has sat out the past four games because of a left foot injury, practiced fully for the third consecutive day and was listed as questionable in Friday afternoon’s injury report. And coach John Harbaugh all but indicated that Williams will be active for the first time since Sept. 17 when the team defeated the Cleveland Browns.

“Yes, I do like his chances to play,” Harbaugh said after Friday’s practice. “He’s going to have to get out there and – just before the game – make sure he’s OK. We don’t want to put him out there if he’s not right before the game. So far in practice, I’d say [so far], so good.”

The 6-foot-1, 340-pound Williams was more cautious in his assessment of his availability for Sunday.

“I think it’s going to be a game-time decision,” he said. “Just want to make sure that everything goes well.”

Williams, who signed a five-year, $52.5 million contract with $27.5 million guaranteed in March, said he was happy about practicing.

“It felt good getting back,” he said. “It felt good to be out there with the guys. Time will tell.”

The defense would welcome back Williams with open arms. In their first two contests with Williams, the Ravens gave up just 85 rushing yards per game, 3.95 yards per carry, and zero rushing touchdowns. In the past four games, opponents have averaged 169.5 yards, 4.4 yards per attempt, and four rushing touchdowns.

