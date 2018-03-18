Former Ravens receiver Boldin weighs in on new Ravens wideout, former teammate Crabtree

Anquan Boldin played three seasons with the Ravens, catching 186 passes for 2,645 yards and 14 touchdown receptions, starring in the Ravens’ Super Bowl run after the 2012 regular season and becoming quarterback Joe Flacco’s most trusted target.

He knows plenty about the Ravens’ newest receiver addition, too. Boldin was a teammate of Michael Crabtree for two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.

“I think he’ll be a reliable receiver for Joe,” Boldin said before Saturday night’s Torrey Smith Family Fund Charity Basketball Game at Royal Farms Arena.

Browse photos from former Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith's seventh annual charity basketball game on March 17, 2018.

Boldin and Crabtree, who signed a three-year deal with the Ravens on Friday about 24 hours after his release by the Oakland Raiders, were 49ers teammates during the 2013 and 2014 seasons.

“They are getting a very competitive guy,” Boldin said. “I had a chance to play with Crab for two or three years out in San Francisco. Like I said, competitive guy, he’s a crafty guy, a veteran guy, a guy that can really catch the ball. I think you’ve seen from his production the last three years in Oakland how productive he can be. They’re getting a good player.”

Boldin, 37, hasn’t played since the 2016 season with the Detroit Lions. He signed with the Buffalo Bills in late August last year, but he retired just two weeks later to focus on humanitarian efforts. The Bills recently relinquished Boldin’s rights, allowing the receiver to sign with another team if he so chooses.

Boldin said his current work with the Players Coalition takes up much of his time, but he still works out every day and he’s been training draft prospects getting them ready for the NFL. He claims he hasn’t thought about whether he could play again, but he has little doubt that he could.

“Definitely,” Boldin said. “If I wanted to, I know I could.”

Boldin’s introduction before Saturday’s game drew some of the night’s loudest applause. He’s long been a fan favorite in Baltimore and Ravens fans still lament how he was traded to the 49ers after the Super Bowl season because the team was tight on salary cap space.

However, Boldin doesn’t spend a whole lot of time looking back.

“I feel like I was brought to Baltimore to do a job and I did the job,” he said. “Whatever decision they made after that, that was on them. I would have liked to end my career as a Raven, but things happen. That’s a part of the business. Those are the things that you don’t want to see happen, but they do happen.”

