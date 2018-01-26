Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti to field questions about offseason next Friday

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti will hold a news conference next Friday at 1:30 p.m., the team has announced.

Typically, the Ravens hold a “State of the Ravens” address featuring Bisciotti, team president Dick Cass, general manager Ozzie Newsome and coach John Harbaugh closer to the end of the season (for example, the past two years, it was held Jan. 10 and Jan. 7).

According to the Ravens announcement, Bisciotti will be fielding questions about the future of the team as well as last season. The Ravens did not make the playoffs for the fourth time in five seasons and also faced controversy after several players knelt during the national anthem in protest during the game in London in September.

In several moves to the coaching staff this offseason, Harbaugh has hired linebackers coach Don “Wink” Martindale as defensive coordinator after Dean Pees announced his retirement, and a quarterbacks coach, James Urban, to work with Joe Flacco. He has also retained Greg Roman, who had been primarily responsible for the Ravens’ revived running game, and named him assistant head coach.