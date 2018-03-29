Ravens Insider The latest Baltimore Ravens news, notes and analysis
Ex-Ravens coach Billick will be featured in Casey Cares Foundation's Sports Legends Series

Jeff Zrebiec
The Baltimore Sun

Former Ravens coach Brian Billick will be the featured guest at the Casey Cares Foundation’s Sports Legends Series event April 12 at 6:30 p.m. at Hayfields Country Club in Hunt Valley.

The event will feature conversation with the Super Bowl-winning coach and current analyst for NFL Network, food and drinks, and a silent auction.

ESPN reporter and Baltimore resident Lisa Salters will emcee the festivities.

Space is limited to 100 guests. Sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information, go to http://caseycares.org/events/sports-legends-series-presents-evening-coach-brian-billick-and-espns-lisa-salters

The Casey Cares Foundation provides ongoing and uplifting programming to critically ill children and their families.

