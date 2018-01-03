Ravens Insider The latest Baltimore Ravens news, notes and analysis
Sports Ravens Ravens Insider

Ravens sign former Giants defensive back Bennett Jackson to reserve/future deal

Jeff Zrebiec
Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun

The Ravens worked out defensive back Bennett Jackson in October to get an idea for where he was at in his recovery from a significant knee injury. They didn’t sign him at the time, but they kept tabs on the progress the ex-New York Giant was making.

On Wednesday, they officially agreed on a reserve/future deal with the defense back who will join their offseason roster.

Jackson, a 2014 sixth-round draft pick of the Giants out of Notre Dame, put out the news on his Twitter account.

“I couldn’t be more excited to get back doing what I love,” Jackson wrote. “Thanks for giving me the opportunity!”

Jackson, 26, was once viewed as a potential starting safety candidate for the Giants. However, he’s battled myriad injuries in his young career, including microfracture surgery in his knee and a torn ACL.

He’s yet to play in an NFL regular-season game and he’s been out of the league for the past two seasons. However, he’s been training on his own and working toward another opportunity.

jeff.zrebiec@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jeffzrebiecsun

Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2018, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
28°