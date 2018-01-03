Ravens sign former Giants defensive back Bennett Jackson to reserve/future deal

The Ravens worked out defensive back Bennett Jackson in October to get an idea for where he was at in his recovery from a significant knee injury. They didn’t sign him at the time, but they kept tabs on the progress the ex-New York Giant was making.
On Wednesday, they officially agreed on a reserve/future deal with the defense back who will join their offseason roster.
Jackson, a 2014 sixth-round draft pick of the Giants out of Notre Dame, put out the news on his Twitter account.
“I couldn’t be more excited to get back doing what I love,” Jackson wrote. “Thanks for giving me the opportunity!”
Jackson, 26, was once viewed as a potential starting safety candidate for the Giants. However, he’s battled myriad injuries in his young career, including microfracture surgery in his knee and a torn ACL.
He’s yet to play in an NFL regular-season game and he’s been out of the league for the past two seasons. However, he’s been training on his own and working toward another opportunity.