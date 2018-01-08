Ravens TE and pending free agent Benjamin Watson acknowledges that he's considering retirement

Ravens tight end Benjamin Watson had a memorable year.

After a long and difficult rehabilitation process following season-ending surgery to repair a torn Achilles tendon in August 2016, Watson returned to the field and not only played all 16 games for the Ravens, but also led the team with 61 receptions to go along with 522 yards and four touchdown catches.

He was the Ravens’ nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award and their recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award. He also was revealed as the winner of the Bart Starr Award.

If his 16th NFL season was indeed his last, Watson certainly made it count.

The 37-year-old was an in-studio guest Saturday on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football: Weekend. He acknowledged that he was still “working through the process” of deciding whether he’ll return next season.

“Coming into this year, really coming to Baltimore and signing a two-year deal, we knew that we were closer to the end than the beginning obviously,” Watson said. “Don’t know exactly what’s going to happen next year but it’s been an incredible ride, an incredible career, and God has been good. I think right now it’s just a matter of me and my family thinking about what’s next, seeing what doors God opens or what he closes, and then walking through that.

“I can’t give you 100 percent either way; it’s on the tip of my tongue, but it’s not there yet. This is a time of really reflection and I’m just thankful for what has happened up to this point.”

Watson wasn’t in the locker room while reporters were present the day after the Ravens’ season-ending 31-27 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. For the game, he wore cleats with pictures of his wife and kids on them. When the game ended and most of the players had left the field, Watson took a knee and pointed up to the sky.

Watson, who has played for four NFL teams, has 495 career catches for 5,485 yards and 42 touchdowns. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Click above to see a photo and quick recap from each Ravens game during the 2017 season.

jeff.zrebiec@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jeffzrebiecsun