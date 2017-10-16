Return to Baltimore a successful trip for Bears’ Adrian Amos and Kyle Fuller

The Chicago Bears left M&T Bank Stadium with a 27-24 overtime win against the Ravens, but it could be argued that no one enjoyed the trip more than Chicago safety Adrian Amos and cornerback Kyle Fuller, a pair of Baltimore natives.

Amos, a Calvert Hall graduate, returned an interception 90 yards to give the Bears a 24-13 advantage with 5:08 left in the fourth quarter. He finished tied for the defensive lead in tackles with eight. It marked quite the homecoming for Amos, who had played inside M&T Bank Stadium once before.

“I remember there’s a field under the bridge [nearby] where I watched my father play 7-on-7 games growing up and looking at the stadium,” he said. “Just growing up around Baltimore and being a Ravens fan, watching Ray Lewis and Ed Reed, this was a dream come true, coming back to play in this stadium. It’s a blessing in itself. Not a lot of people from Baltimore get the chance to be in this stadium.”

Amos took advantage of a pass from Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco that bounced off wide receiver Chris Moore’s chest and into his waiting hands.

“I made a play on the ball,” Amos said. “I tipped it up and just caught it, then tried not to get tackled. I’m just happy I made a play to help the team win. For it to come here at home in Baltimore, it was a great feeling. My granny was up in the stands with the rest of my family, so it was a great moment.”

Fuller, a Mount St. Joseph graduate, led Chicago with three pass breakups and added six tackles. His pressure on Moore contributed to Amos’ interception and return for a touchdown.

“It definitely feels real good, being back home,” Fuller said, adding that he and Amos had discussed their return to Baltimore. “He’s played [in this stadium] before. This was my first time, actually. We were definitely both excited and happy with the outcome.”

CAPTION Baltimore Sun columnist Mike Preston talks about the Ravens' 27-24 loss to the Chicago Bears. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore Sun columnist Mike Preston talks about the Ravens' 27-24 loss to the Chicago Bears. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION "You want to see guys make plays," said coach John Harbaugh. "Offensively, we want to score points, and we want first downs." (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) "You want to see guys make plays," said coach John Harbaugh. "Offensively, we want to score points, and we want first downs." (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)

edward.lee@baltsun.com

twitter.com/EdwardLeeSun