Former Ravens assistant Teryl Austin hired by Marvin Lewis to run Bengals defense

As John Harbaugh ponders how he’ll fill the Ravens’ defensive coordinator opening, one of his former assistants was hired to lead the defense of a division rival.

The Cincinnati Bengals announced Monday that they hired Teryl Austin as their new defensive coordinator. He replaces Paul Guenther, who left the Bengals to join Jon Gruden’s staff with the Oakland Raiders.

Austin, 52, was the Detroit Lions defensive coordinator for the past four seasons under Jim Caldwell, another former Ravens assistant. Austin became available when Caldwell was fired last week. Austin interviewed for the Lions head coaching vacancy, but with it widely believed that Detroit is honing in on New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia to become its new coach, Austin accepted the Bengals’ defensive coordinator job under Marvin Lewis.

Harbaugh hired Austin as the Ravens secondary coach before the 2011 season. He spent three years on Harbaugh’s staff before joining Caldwell in Detroit in 2014.

Austin was mentioned as a possible candidate to succeed former Ravens defensive coordinator Dean Pees, who retired last week. However, it appears former Indianapolis Colts head coach Chuck Pagano and current Ravens linebackers coach Don “Wink” Martindale are the top candidates for the Ravens’ defensive coordinator opening.

