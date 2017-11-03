Alonso's high hit on Flacco doesn't even draw biggest fine from Ravens-Dolphins game

Not only was Miami Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso not suspended for his high hit that concussed Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco on Oct. 26, he didn’t even receive the biggest fine from the game.

Alonso was docked $9,115 after he hit a sliding Flacco flush in the head with his forearm/shoulder. The hit knocked Flacco’s helmet off, left him with a bloody ear and put the veteran signal caller in concussion protocol. Flacco has since been cleared and will play Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

Alonso’s fine was half as much as what Ravens outside linebacker Matthew Judon was assessed for his horse-collar tackle on Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake late in the fourth quarter of the Ravens’ 40-0 victory. Judon was fined $18,231.

Dolphins defensive linemen Ndamukong Suh and William Hayes were also not fined for their actions in the game.

Suh was called for two unnecessary roughness penalties in the game. One was for pushing down Ravens center Ryan Jensen after the hit on Flacco and the other was for putting his hand around Ravens backup quarterback Ryan Mallett’s throat.

Hayes was flagged for an intentional eye poke on Ravens right tackle Austin Howard during an altercation in the fourth quarter.

Jensen, who slammed Alonso to the ground after the linebacker’s hit on Flacco, also was not fined.

