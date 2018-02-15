School shooting in South Florida hits close to home for Ravens running back Alex Collins

Wednesday’s mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., deeply affected Ravens running back Alex Collins, who has a personal connection to the school and the area.

Collins, a South Florida native, had Irish dance training at the Drake School. Collins wrote on his Twitter account that three of the dancers at Drake went to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High and one of them, Cara Loughran, was among the 17 people who were killed in the shooting.

“The school shooting yesterday hit home,” wrote Collins, who attended South Plantation High in Broward County. “We received confirmation a few hours ago we lost one of the girls, Cara Loughran. Two other girls saw and experienced unspeakable tragedy. My heart goes out to these girls, all their families and their teacher Chrissy.”

Nikolas Cruz, a 19-year-old former student at the school, has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder in the killing of students and staff members.

“Please pray for our Drake families and the families affected by this tragedy. #DouglasHS #Drakestrong,” Collins wrote.

