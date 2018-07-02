Who won the offseason in the AFC North? Breaking down the best moves by the Ravens' opponents

We know the Ravens rebuilt their receiving corps this offseason, signing three wide receivers in free agency while adding two tight ends and two more wide receivers in the draft.

They also retained two of their own key free agents on the offensive and defensive lines.

In addition, they got the most exciting player in the draft and possibly their quarterback of the future in Lamar Jackson, the Heisman Trophy winner from Louisville.

How did the rest of the AFC North do this offseason? We take a look:

Best acquisition: Has to be Cordy Glenn, a left tackle they acquired from the Buffalo Bills. He was traded, along with the 21st pick in the first round and a fifth-round pick, to the Bengals for the 12th pick in the first round and a sixth-round pick. With the Bengals’ offensive line woes, they had to find upgrades and did with this trade and the draft.

Best draft pick: In keeping with the theme of improving the offensive line, the Bengals drafted center Billy Price from Ohio State with the 21st pick obtained from the Bills. They are immediately better on the offensive line.

Best acquisition: We’ll say it’s a tossup between wide receiver Jarvis Landry and quarterback Tyrod Taylor. The Browns traded a 2018 fourth-round pick and a seventh-round pick in 2019 to the Miami Dolphins for Landry. The Browns, who had been hoarding draft picks the last several years, traded a third-round pick in 2018 for Taylor. Both players fill huge needs for Cleveland. Landry becomes the team’s No. 1 receiver and Taylor gives No. 1 draft pick Baker Mayfield time to learn.

Best draft pick: Sorry, it’s not Mayfield. The Browns could have traded back in the first round and still drafted him. Cornerback Denzel Ward, the other high first-round pick, was also a reach. Guess we’ll go with third-round pick Nick Chubb from Georgia. Although he’s going to have to find playing time behind Carlos Hyde and Duke Johnson, Chubb could be an important insurance policy if one of them gets hurt.

Best acquisition: After eight seasons with the Green Bay Packers, safety Morgan Burnett signed with the Steelers. He gives them a big, rangy safety who can solidify the back end of the Steelers defense, allowing the pass rushers to get after the quarterback.

Best draft pick: Second-round pick James Washington should fit in nicely with the receiving corps. He’s big and fast, and replaces Martavis Bryant, who was traded to the Oakland Raiders after myriad off-the-field problems. Unlike the Ravens, the Steelers can find wide receivers in any round.