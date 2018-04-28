Grading the Ravens' AFC North opponents on Day 2 of the NFL draft

It was clear on Day 1 of the NFL draft that the Cleveland Browns still didn’t know what they were doing, even with new front-office personnel. Somebody must have talked with them overnight because on Day 2, they drafted someone who actually made sense, although it wasn’t with their first pick of the second round Friday. The Bengals and Steelers did will on Friday. Have the Ravens’ picked anyone yet or are they still trading down?

Cleveland Browns

Second round, pick No. 33 overall: Nevada offensive lineman Austin Corbett. Huh? They need a left tackle to replace the retired Joe Thomas, but Corbett will likely have to move inside and play guard.

Second round, pick No. 35: Georgia running back Nick Chubb. Finally a pick that makes total sense for the Browns, who passed up the chance to take the best player in the draft, Saquon Barkley, in the first round. Chubb won’t be Barkey, but at least he can be ready to play when starter Carlos Hyde gets hurt. And Carlos Hyde will get hurt.

Third round, pick No. 67: Miami defensive end Chad Thomas. Again, the Browns must have realized overnight they had a chance to take Barkley and the best defensive player in the draft, Bradley Chubb, and whiffed, so they took Bradley’s brother and Thomas on Day 2.

Browns grade: C

Cincinnati Bengals

Second round, pick No. 54: Wake Forest safety Jessie Bates III will help the secondary big time. He could be an immediate upgrade in the back end and on special teams. Good, quality pick.

Third round, pick No. 77: Ohio State defensive end Sam Hubbard dropped a bit — some saw him late first round, early second — but anyone who can help the Bengals’ defense is a solid pick. Just not sure he’ll be able to get to the quarterback.

Third round, pick No. 78: Texas outside linebacker Malik Jefferson showed up all over the field this past season and the Bengals need help all over the field on defense. You have to hand it to the Bengals, they knew what they needed and went after guys who should play immediately.

Bengals grade: B

Pittsburgh Steelers

Second round, pick No. 60: The Steelers might have hit a home run on a second-round wide receiver again. After drafting JuJu Smith-Schuster last year, they took Oklahoma State wideout James Washington on Friday. After trading Martavis Bryant on Thursday, they get his replacement, and maybe an upgrade, here.

Third round, pick No. 76: Some saw Mason Rudolph, Washington’s QB with the Cowboys, as a late first-round pick. He fell and the Steelers grabbed him, and maybe he’s the eventual replacement for Big Ben Roethlisberger.

Third round, pick No. 92: They get a huge tackle who doesn’t have to play right away in Chuks Okorafor of Western Michigan. The Steelers may have reached with their first-round pick, but they have knocked it out of the park on Day 2.

Steelers grade: A