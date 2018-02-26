Former Raven Pernell McPhee is released by Chicago Bears

Three years after leaving the Ravens and signing a five-year, $38.75 million deal with the Chicago Bears, outside linebacker Pernell McPhee is again looking for a new NFL home.

McPhee, 29, was released by the Bears on Monday after two seasons in which he struggled with injuries. The move was expected as the pass rusher was due to make a $7.2 million salary in 2018 and the Bears are committing to younger players.

In three seasons with Chicago, McPhee had 75 tackles, 14 sacks, three forced fumbles and one interception. However, he was plagued by persistent knee issues.

McPhee missed 12 games over the past three seasons in Chicago.

A fifth-round pick in 2011, McPhee had 17 sacks in four seasons with the Ravens.

