Ravens notes: Rookie cornerback Marlon Humphrey fine with current role

No one is declaring that the Marlon Humphrey era is here, and that includes the Ravens rookie cornerback himself.

“I think not being the starter and getting the amount of playing time that I’ve been getting is pretty good,” Humphrey said Saturday. “I can never complain when I’m playing. I’ve enjoyed the role I’ve had so far. They work me in when they can whenever starters Jimmy [Smith] or Brandon [Carr] need a blow. That’s kind of how it has gone. I’ve enjoyed that, and I’ve just accepted that role. I’m getting a good amount out of special teams and defense. So it’s gone pretty well.”

In Monday night’s game against the Houston Texans, Humphrey’s role as the third outside cornerback seemed assured. Unofficially, he played seven snaps through much of the first half compared to 24 for Smith and 25 for Carr.

Despite being the 16th overall pick in April’s NFL draft, Humphrey — who at 21 is the youngest player on the roster — has been brought along slowly by the organization. Before Monday night, he had played 38.6 of the defense’s snaps, which ranked 13th on the unit.

But in a 23-0 rout of the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 19, Humphrey played 49 snaps compared with Carr’s 27. Although that might seem like an insult to a veteran such as Carr, he said he fully backed Humphrey’s greater workload.

“I’m in a position right now where I love to play the game of football and I just love to be around the game of football and I love winning,” Carr said. “So whatever it takes for us to win. He’s a guy that has been working extremely hard and working his butt off since he got here. And he’s humble. He’s going to be a great player very soon in this league. I keep telling him that every day.”

Informed of Carr’s plaudit, Humphrey replied, “That means a lot especially coming from a corner who has been in the league for so long. Cornerback is arguably one of the hardest positions to play, and if you play a bunch of years, you’ve got to be doing something right. That coming from him means a lot.”

Sam Koch’s successful 22-yard pass to Chris Moore on a fake punt in the second quarter kept the punter at 4-for-4 for 48 yards in his NFL career. … Five players listed as questionable in the Ravens’ final injury report on Saturday played. They were right tackle Austin Howard (knee), middle linebacker C.J. Mosley (sprained right ankle), cornerback Jimmy Smith (Achilles tendon), left tackle Ronnie Stanley (concussion) and outside linebacker Terrell Suggs (ankle). … Houston deactivated wide receivers Will Fuller V (ribs) and Cobi Hamilton, nose tackle Chunky Clements, offensive tackle Julien Davenport (shoulder), running back Andre Ellington, outside linebacker Lamarr Houston and center Greg Mancz (shoulder). … Kicker Justin Tucker, tight end Benjamin Watson, and defensive back Lardarius Webb represented the Ravens for the pre-game coin toss.

