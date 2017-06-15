Ravens assistant Joe D’Alessandris working with Alex Lewis 23 years after working with Lewis’ dad

Over the past several weeks, Ravens offensive line coach Joe D’Alessandris has arrived at a conclusion about left guard Alex Lewis and his father, Bill.

“I told his dad, ‘Alex has got a lot better feet than you, Bill,’ ” D’Alessandris quipped Wednesday after the team’s second of a three-day mandatory minicamp.

D’Alessandris should know. He coached the elder Lewis when both were employed in 1990 by the Ottawa Rough Riders of the Canadian Football League.

“I really thoroughly enjoyed coaching his dad,” said D’Alessandris, who had coached for the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and San Diego Chargers before getting hired by the Ravens on Jan. 19 to replace Juan Castillo. “When he finished his NFL career, I was in the Canadian Football League, and I got him for his last stand, and he did a great job. He was a center, and we had a center, and Bill came in and said, ‘I don’t want to disrupt anything. I’ll play guard. I can do that.’ He’s a team player, and Alex is a chip off the old block. He wants to be an offensive lineman, and it’s just a pleasure to work with two Lewis young men. Bill was outstanding, and Alex is the same way at this point.”

D’Alessandris said he did not know Alex Lewis was Bill Lewis’ son until he interviewed for the offensive line coaching position with head coach John Harbaugh.

“He said, ‘We have a player from Nebraska, this Lewis kid that’s playing for us,’ ” D’Alessandris recalled. “I sat, and I didn’t put two and two together. I’ve talked to Bill, but it’s been many years. And then the conversation went on, and he said, ‘His dad was a former NFL player, and he’s living in Phoenix.’ I said, ‘Lewis? His dad wouldn’t happen to be Bill, would it?’ John looked at me like, ‘How did you know that?’ I said, ‘Well, I coached his dad 23 years ago.’ So that’s how it all happened. But it’s great to have that relationship rekindled.”

