Ravens open first day of mandatory minicamp Tuesday without 10 players

The Ravens’ first day of mandatory minicamp Tuesday morning featured the presence of 81 players with 10 who did not participate.

That group included tight ends Crockett Gillmore (hamstring), Maxx Williams (knee surgery) and rookie Barrett Burns (unspecified); linebackers C.J. Mosley (offseason shoulder surgery) and Brennen Beyer (undisclosed); wide receivers Michael Campanaro (sprained toe) and rookie Quincy Adeboyejo (undisclosed); right guard Marshal Yanda (offseason shoulder surgery); cornerback Tavon Young (torn left ACL); and defensive tackle Carl Davis (pectoral).

Yanda, a six-time Pro Bowler, was present, but dressed in street clothes.

Coach John Harbaugh said Mosley, a two-time Pro Bowler, is expected to return in time for training camp in late July.

“He’s on track to be ready,” Harbaugh said of Mosley, who tied strong safety Eric Weddle for the team lead in interceptions (four) in 2016 and ranked second in tackles (92). “So from everything I’m told, he’ll be out there the first day of training camp.”

Campanaro’s absence is not surprising, according to Harbaugh.

“He wasn’t going to be back for the minicamp,” he said of the River Hill graduate. “He’s supposed to be ready well before training camp and be at full speed. So he’ll get a chance to condition and get himself ready to go.”

Harbaugh confirmed that Gillmore “tweaked his hamstring” during last Thursday’s organized team activity.

“I don’t think it’s real serious as far as I know,” he said. “But he should be ready for training camp.”

And tight end Darren Waller left about 45 minutes before the end of practice with a towel over his head and next to team trainer Mark Smith. Harbaugh said morning temperatures hovering around 90 degrees took a toll on Waller, who had missed three prior OTAs.

“It’s the first time he’s done anything,” Harbaugh said. “He’s just been with the trainers and a little bit of conditioning. To jump out there in this heat and he’s thinking and moving fast, it got to him a little bit. He’ll be fine.”

Twitter: @edwardleesun

Email: edward.lee@baltsun.com