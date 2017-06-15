Ravens end three-day minicamp on Thursday with no new injuries

The Ravens wrapped up their three-day mandatory minicamp on Thursday and walked away without any new injuries.

The same seven players who sat out Wednesday’s session did not participate in an abbreviated practice Thursday that ran for about one hour and 45 minutes compared to two-and-a-half hours on Tuesday and Wednesday. They were tight ends Crockett Gillmore (hamstring) and Maxx Williams (knee surgery); right guard Marshal Yanda (offseason shoulder surgery); inside linebacker C.J. Mosley (offseason shoulder surgery); wide receiver Michael Campanaro (sprained toe); cornerback Tavon Young (torn left anterior cruciate ligament); and defensive tackle Carl Davis (pectoral).

Wide receiver Breshad Perriman, whom fellow wideout Mike Wallace said got the wind knocked out of him on Wednesday, and left guard Alex Lewis, who twisted his right ankle the same day, practiced fully on Thursday.

