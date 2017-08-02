Ravens deny ESPN report claiming owner Steve Bisciotti has put up ‘resistance’ to signing Colin Kaepernick

The Ravens are disputing an ESPN report that owner Steve Bisciotti is resisting signing free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick despite a preference from general manager Ozzie Newsome and head coach John Harbaugh to do so.

“We are going through a process, and we have not made a decision,” Newsome said Wednesday afternoon in a statement. “Steve Bisciotti has not told us we cannot sign Colin Kaepernick, nor has he blocked the move. Whoever is making those claims is wrong.”

The report, which surfaced during Wednesday morning’s practice, cited sources who said that Newsome and Harbaugh support adding Kaepernick to the roster. That same report said they have “met resistance” from Bisciotti, who said on Sunday during a fan forum with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell that the club was “keeping our door open.”

After practice, Harbaugh said he had no new information on the Kaepernick front.

“I do not have an update on Colin Kaepernick or our quarterback situation,” he said. “I’ll frame that this way: there are other positions we’re looking at and I don’t have any updates on those either. I think they’re all in the same category.”

It has been almost a week since Harbaugh said the Ravens were contemplating adding the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, who chose not to stand for the national anthem last season to spotlight racial inequality in the United States and was heavily criticized in some circles for that stance.

Kaepernick, who is 3-16 as a starter in the past two years, has been a free agent since March 1 when he opted out of his contract with the 49ers.

CAPTION August 2, 2017 -- Ravens beat writer Jeff Zrebiec talks about the young offensive line and the many moving pieces on the line. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) August 2, 2017 -- Ravens beat writer Jeff Zrebiec talks about the young offensive line and the many moving pieces on the line. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith talks about the play of the seconary and rookie Marlon Humphrey. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith talks about the play of the seconary and rookie Marlon Humphrey. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)

Ravens starter Joe Flacco has been sidelined throughout training camp by a back injury. Backup Ryan Mallett has labored so far, and Dustin Vaughan, who is with his fourth team in as many years, and Josh Woodrum, who replaced David Olson on Monday, are the other quarterbacks.

Harbaugh said Flacco, who sat out the final six games of the 2015 campaign because of a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee, is progressing well in his recovery.

“You can’t really say exactly when or when we might decide,” he said. “But all indications from Joe and from our trainer Mark Smith have been very positive.”

Twitter: @edwardleesun

Email: edward.lee@baltsun.com