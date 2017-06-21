Ravens finalize 2017 training camp schedule, which opens July 27

The Ravens on Wednesday announced their 2017 training camp schedule, which opens on Thursday, July 27. Veterans will report on Wednesday, July 26, and the first full-squad practice will take place a day later.

Just three of the practices are open to the public because of construction at the team’s practice facility in Owings Mills.

The first one is Sunday, July 30, at 6 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. The organization will host its fourth annual Fireworks Night, which includes fireworks and a laser show and post-practice autographs for children.

The second open session is Saturday, Aug. 5, at 6 p.m. at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis and has been billed as Military Appreciation Day. There will be 3,500 special seats reserved for active service members and veterans, and immediate family members are invited to attend with all seating designated on a first-come, first-served basis. And those who produce a valid military identification will received a special-edition, military-themed Ravens gift.

And the third practice is Saturday, Aug. 12, at 10 a.m. at M&T Bank Stadium. There will be activities for younger fans, giveaways, cheerleader and mascot meet-and-greets, and a limited post-practice autograph session. All three practices are free.

