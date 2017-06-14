Maurice Canady making plays in quest to become Ravens’ No. 3 cornerback

Through the first two days of the Ravens’ three-day mandatory minicamp, Maurice Canady has lined up primarily as the No. 3 cornerback with Jimmy Smith and Brandon Carr on the outside. But if the second-year player is supposed to be wide-eyed about working with the first defense, he is not showing it.

“It’s nothing different,” he said matter-of-factly after Wednesday morning’s practice. “You just have to raise your level of play and play with a sense of confidence.”

Canady’s rise up the depth chart can be partially traced to Tavon Young’s torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee suffered during an organized team activity on June 1. Young’s injury opened the door for Canady, a 6-foot-1, 193-pound sixth-round pick in the 2016 NFL draft.

But defensive coordinator Dean Pees said Canady has earned the right to play with the first unit.

“He’s had a great camp,” Pees said. “We were really sad to lose Tavon obviously, but Maurice has had a great camp. The guy makes plays. Isn’t that the whole bottom line on defense? You can measure a guy’s vertical jump and speed and all of that kind of stuff, but the bottom line is production, and the guy’s made a lot of production here in camp. So I’m really excited to see what he’s going to be like in the fall.”

The 23-year-old Canady, who dodged a question about whether the slot cornerback job is his to lose, said he has made a concerted effort to improve his ability to play that position.

“I’ve been working on some things in the offseason,” he said. “I had no idea that I was going to be playing in the slot, but matters happen, and now I’m in there. So this offseason, I was working more on quicker movements and that should help me in the slot.”

Canady’s progress is somewhat surprising considering the thigh injury he sustained against the Oakland Raiders on Oct. 2 that sent him to injured reserve four days later. Canady admitted that sitting on the sideline put him in “a depressive state.”

CAPTION Baltimore Ravens newest wide receiver Jeremy Maclin talks about why he chose the Ravens and working with quarterback Joe Flacco. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore Ravens newest wide receiver Jeremy Maclin talks about why he chose the Ravens and working with quarterback Joe Flacco. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION "I think we’re confident that we’ve got some really good players,” said Ravens running back Danny Woodhead. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) "I think we’re confident that we’ve got some really good players,” said Ravens running back Danny Woodhead. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)

“It feels great just to do the simple things like putting a helmet on and just being with the guys when they make plays,” he said. “It’s just great to be back out there.”

Twitter: @edwardleesun

Email: edward.lee@baltsun.com