Ravens' Breshad Perriman, Alex Lewis avoid serious injury on second day of mandatory minicamp

The Ravens’ second day of a three-day mandatory minicamp on Wednesday went smoothly for the most part.

The only hiccups occurred when wide receiver Breshad Perriman and left guard Alex Lewis went down with apparent injuries. But both players finished practice.

Perriman, the third-year receiver who ranked third on the team in touchdown catches (three) and fourth in yards (499) last season, was shaken up when he leaped for a catch and landed hard on the field during a team drill. He slowly got to his knees and heightened the sense of apprehension when he pounded the turf.

But fellow wideout Mike Wallace said Perriman, who has worked to overcome partially torn ligaments in both knees since being the organization’s first choice in the 2015 draft, simply had the wind knocked out of him.

“He’ll be all right,” Wallace said. “He just fell down. He’s good. It just knocked the wind out of him. From afar, I was like, ‘Oh [expletive].’ But he’s fine. He’s good. He’s a tough guy. That’s what I asked him when I see him. I said, ‘You tough, right?’ He said he was good, so I’m going to take his word for it.”

Lewis, the second-year offensive lineman who made five starts at left guard and three at left tackle after being selected in the fourth round in 2016, twisted his right ankle during a team exercise. But he got back on his feet and continued to practice.

Of the 10 players who missed Tuesday’s session, outside linebacker Brennen Beyer and rookie wide receiver Quincy Adeboyejo returned. The reasons for their absences were undisclosed.

Tight end Darren Waller, who left practice early because of heat exhaustion, also practiced.

Seven players did not take part in Wednesday’s session. That group included tight ends Crockett Gillmore (hamstring) and Maxx Williams (knee surgery); right guard Marshal Yanda (offseason shoulder surgery); inside linebacker C.J. Mosley (offseason shoulder surgery); wide receiver Michael Campanaro (sprained toe); cornerback Tavon Young (torn left ACL); and defensive tackle Carl Davis (pectoral).

And tight end Dennis Pitta, who was released by the team on June 7 after dislocating his right hip for the third time in four years, showed up at practice using crutches. He rode in a golf cart driven by owner Steve Bisciotti and told reporters that he would talk Thursday.

