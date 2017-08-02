Ravens receiver Breshad Perriman absent from practice on Wednesday

Despite right hamstring tightness that coach John Harbaugh had characterized as not being serious, Ravens wide receiver Breshad Perriman did not participate in Wednesday morning’s practice.

Perriman had pulled up on a slant route during Tuesday morning’s session and did not return. Health concerns have dogged Perriman, who sat out the entire 2015 campaign because of a partially torn posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and missed much of the 2016 training camp due to a partially torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

Perriman’s development is crucial. After ranking third on offense last season in touchdowns with three and fourth in targets with 66 and yards with 499 on 33 receptions, Perriman is being leaned on to complement Mike Wallace and Jeremy Maclin as a speedy, downfield threat.

Another player who was injured Tuesday also did not practice. Rookie guard Nico Siragusa tore the ACL, MCL, and PCL in his left knee and will miss the year. But wide receiver Quincy Adeboyejo, who appeared to injure his back on Tuesday, returned to take part in Wednesday’s session.

Quarterback Joe Flacco (back), cornerbacks Maurice Canady (torn knee cartilage) and Sheldon Price (unspecified), rookie center Brandon Kublanow (undisclosed), and wide receiver Kenny Bell (hamstring) did not practice.

Running back Kenneth Dixon (torn meniscus in left knee) and tight end Crockett Gillmore (torn medial collateral ligament in right knee) will miss the upcoming season. Cornerback Tavon Young (torn anterior cruciate ligament in left knee) is on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

