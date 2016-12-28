Zachary Orr, Rick Wagner absent from Ravens practice on Wednesday

The Ravens’ final week of practice in 2016 began without a pair of starters in inside linebacker Zachary Orr and right tackle Rick Wagner.

Orr, who leads the team in tackles with 130 and fumble recoveries with two, was taken out briefly in the first quarter of Sunday’s 31-27 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers after crashing helmets with running back Le’Veon Bell on a run. Orr, who returned to the field later in the series, has not missed a start this season.

Wagner suffered a concussion during the third quarter and missed the entire fourth quarter as he was in the NFL’s concussion protocol. Wagner, who has made 14 starts, was replaced by James Hurst.

Cornerback Jimmy Smith also did not practice, and coach John Harbaugh said Monday that a high right ankle sprain would likely sideline Smith for the third consecutive game.

Left guard Marshal Yanda (left shoulder) was absent, but is likely enjoying a day off as a veteran.