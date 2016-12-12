Za'Darius Smith, Buck Allen top list of inactive Ravens versus Patriots

The Ravens kept second-year outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith inactive for the second time in three weeks, opting instead to dress Kamalei Correa for tonight’s game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Correa, the rookie second-round pick, had been inactive for the previous two games.

Smith has had a quiet year with 17 tackles and one sack in 11 games, including four starts.

Second-year running back Buck Allen was also a healthy scratch after he was sidelined for last week’s game because of a non-football injury. None of the other inactives were surprising. Pronounced out on Saturday, running back Lorenzo Taliaferro (hamstring) and tight end Crockett Gillmore (hamstring) will miss their fourth and sixth consecutive game, respectively.

Rookie offensive lineman Alex Lewis, listed as doubtful on the injury report because of a high ankle sprain, is sidelined for a fourth straight game. Lewis returned to practice last week and has a chance to play Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Offensive lineman Ryan Jensen was a healthy scratch for a sixth straight week, while cornerback Chris Lewis-Harris was also de-activated for a second straight game.

For the Patriots, running back D.J. Foster, wide receivers Danny Amendola (ankle) and Griff Whalen, offensive tackle LaAdrian Waddle, defensive lineman Woodrow Hamilton and defensive back Eric Rowe (hamstring) and Jordan Richards are inactive.