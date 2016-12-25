Za'Darius Smith active for Ravens in Sunday's game at Pittsburgh Steelers

With Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger having completed 62.3 percent of his passes in his team’s five-game winning streak, the Ravens elected to activate outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith for Sunday’s key AFC North game here at Heinz Field.

Smith, a second-year player known for his ability to rush the passer, has recorded just one sack and 17 tackles in 11 games. His struggles have led him to being a healthy scratch in three of the previous four games. But with rookie outside linebacker Kamalei Correa placed on injured reserve on Saturday because of a rib injury, the defense could use more depth to a position that already includes starters Terrell Suggs and Albert McClelland and reserves Elvis Dumervil and rookie Matthew Judon.

The list of players the Ravens deactivated offer a familiar look. Cornerback Jimmy Smith (sprained right ankle), guards Ryan Jensen and rookie Alex Lewis (high right ankle sprain), running back Javorius “Buck” Allen, tight end Crockett Gillmore (pulled hamstring), and linebacker Lamar Louis will sit out for at least the second consecutive game.

Linebacker Brennen Beyer, who was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday to replace Correa, is a healthy scratch.

Wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. (thigh), defensive end Brent Urban (illness), and safety Anthony Levine (toe) -- all of whom were deemed questionable on Friday -- will play.

The Steelers deactivated three starters: wide receiver Sammie Coates (hamstring), tight end Lardarius Green (concussion), and defensive end Stephon Tuitt (knee). Coates and Green were listed as doubtful, while Tuitt was questionable.

Cornerback Justin Gilbert, outside linebacker Jarvis Jones, quarterback Zach Mettenberger, and offensive tackle Brian Mihalik are healthy scratches for Pittsburgh.