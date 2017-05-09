With no comp pick attached, a few free agents could be enticing to Ravens

This week represents another benchmark of the offseason as any free agent signed after May 9 does not count in the compensatory formula. The Ravens should be in line to get at least one compensatory pick in the 2018 draft and that could be a third-rounder because of the departure of right tackle Rick Wagner to the Detroit Lions.

After a defensive-heavy draft, they still have a few needs on the offensive side of the ball. They are looking to add a wide receiver and one or two offensive linemen. It’s not out of the question that they sign a running back either.

Below are a few free agents that would fit:

LeGarrette Blount, RB: The Ravens seem to be content with Terrance West, Kenneth Dixon and Danny Woodhead as their top three running backs, but could Blount become too big of a bargain to pass up? The 6-foot, 245-pound veteran is the type of physical back that general manager Ozzie Newsome loves and it seems the door has closed on Blount in New England with the number of ball carriers Bill Belichick has added this offseason. Blount is not the dynamic, home-run-hitting back the Ravens discussed adding, but he rushed for 1,161 yards and 18 touchdowns last year.

Anquan Boldin, WR: Ravens coach John Harbaugh acknowledged that the team has interest in re-signing the 36-year-old, but it isn’t clear whether Boldin is interested in a second stint in Baltimore. According to reports, Boldin would like to play as close as possible to his south Florida home. The Ravens surely aren’t the only team interested either as the Detroit Lions, for whom the wide receiver caught 67 passes for 584 yards and eight touchdowns last year, have said they want to re-sign Boldin. Boldin obviously isn’t going to run by too many defensive backs at this stage of his career. However, he’s tough, sure handed and reliable, all qualities the Ravens are looking for in a complementary receiver.

Ryan Clady, OT: The Ravens are looking for a right tackle and Clady is looking for a place where he can start at left tackle. However, it’s getting late in the offseason to find a starting job, so perhaps the nine-year veteran is willing to move over to the other side at this stage of his career. Injuries have been a major problem late in his career. However, Clady would give the Ravens a proven veteran option over internal candidates James Hurst, De’Ondre Wesley, Stephane Nembot and Jermaine Eluemunor.

Victor Cruz, WR: Cruz doesn’t affect the compensatory formula because he was released by the New York Giants in mid-February. So the Ravens and any other team could have signed Cruz a couple of months ago without jeopardizing a potential comp pick. That nobody has to this point – the Carolina Panthers had him in for a visit, but that has been the extent of the reported interested – is pretty telling. The perception around the league is that the 30-year-old, who has dealt with extensive knee and leg injuries the past couple of years, doesn’t have a whole lot in the tank. Perhaps the Ravens feel the accomplished slot man could be a factor in a secondary receiver role.

King Dunlap, RT: The 31-year-old is probably better suited for a swing tackle role rather than a starting right tackle spot, but he did play his best football in San Diego under current Ravens offensive line coach Joe D’Alessandris. Known as a far superior run blocker than pass blocker, Dunlap would also provide some insurance at left tackle behind starter Ronnie Stanley.

Michael Floyd, WR: In terms of upside, Floyd is probably the best option available at wide receiver. However, he comes with some risk as well. He contributed little to the Patriots after he was acquired late last season, catching four balls in two regular-season games and then being made a healthy inactive for two of three playoff games. Off the field, Floyd is under house arrest until June 17 after his second DUI. But at 6 feet 2 and 220 pounds, he is a big target and has caught 22 touchdowns over the past four seasons.

Nick Mangold, C: The longtime and former New York Jets stalwart told Newsday on Monday that he’s still evaluating his options and hoping to play in 2017. He visited with the Ravens about a month ago and the Ravens felt it was a productive meeting. It isn’t clear, though, whether the holdup with the deal is on the Ravens’ end or from Mangold. The seven-time Pro Bowl selection has dealt with some injuries the past two seasons and his play has dropped off, so it isn’t clear whether the Ravens consider the 33-year-old a significant upgrade over internal options John Urschel and Ryan Jensen. He’s also another guy who was released and doesn’t count toward the compensatory formula, so teams have had plenty of opportunities to sign him.