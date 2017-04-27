Who we think the Ravens will draft in the first round tonight

With the 16th pick in the first round, the Baltimore Ravens …

Jeff Zrebiec, reporter: Select Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan. Ravens fans rejoice as Ozzie Newsome gets that coveted target for Joe Flacco and selects the draft's top route runner.

Mike Preston, columnist: Select Marlon Humphrey, cornerback, Alabama. Humphrey is generally considered second-best CB in draft. Every year, the Ravens melt down at this position against quality quarterbacks. Humphrey appears to be the solution to a long-standing problem.

Peter Schmuck, columnist: Trade down to the 20th position to acquire an extra middle-round pick and draft Charles Harris, DE/OLB, Missouri. Ozzie gets the edge rusher the Ravens badly need and one of the Broncos' 10 picks.

Ron Fritz, sports editor: Select Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama. He’s the best player available on the Ravens’ board and they are fortunate he falls to them. Pairs with C.J. Mosley to give team a devastating middle LB tandem.

Childs Walker, reporter: Select Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama. Ozzie Newsome’s Alabama ties give him the confidence to draft a gifted, NFL-ready defender who slipped on other boards because of character concerns.