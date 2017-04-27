Ray Lewis putting 28-acre Reisterstown home on the market for $2.95 million
Who we think the Ravens will draft in the first round tonight

From Sun staff reports

With the 16th pick in the first round, the Baltimore Ravens

Jeff Zrebiec, reporter: Select Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan. Ravens fans rejoice as Ozzie Newsome gets that coveted target for Joe Flacco and selects the draft's top route runner.

Mike Preston, columnist: Select Marlon Humphrey, cornerback, Alabama. Humphrey is generally considered second-best CB in draft. Every year, the Ravens melt down at this position against quality quarterbacks. Humphrey appears to be the solution to a long-standing problem.

Peter Schmuck, columnist: Trade down to the 20th position to acquire an extra middle-round pick and draft Charles Harris, DE/OLB, Missouri. Ozzie gets the edge rusher the Ravens badly need and one of the Broncos' 10 picks.

Ron Fritz, sports editor: Select Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama. He’s the best player available on the Ravens’ board and they are fortunate he falls to them. Pairs with C.J. Mosley to give team a devastating middle LB tandem.

Childs Walker, reporter:  Select Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama. Ozzie Newsome’s Alabama ties  give him the confidence to draft a gifted, NFL-ready defender who slipped on other boards because of character concerns.

